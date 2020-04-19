Сачева, къде са 1.5 млрд.лв. от ЕС за кризата: туристическият бранш

"Към настоящия момент мярка ПМС № 55 от 30.03.2020 г. за изплащане на компенсации по схемата 60/40
не работи за болшинството от хотелиерите от най-засегнатия сектор – туризма.
Допълнителен проблем е и противоречиво тълкуване на разпоредбите за изплащане на компансациите по схема 60/40.
На 06.04 сме изратили сме писмо до Министър Сачева – няма отговор.
Ново, публикувано на 15.04:
State aid: Commission approves €770 million Bulgarian employment aid scheme for preserving jobs in sectors most affected by the coronavirus outbreak
The European Commission has approved a BGN 1.5 billion (approximately €770 million) Bulgarian wage subsidies support scheme for preserving employment in the sectors most affected by the confinement measures put in place due to the coronavirus outbreak. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Framework adopted by the Commission on 19 March 2020, as amended on 3 April 2020.
Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: "In these difficult times, preserving employment in sectors that are particularly exposed to the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak is of utmost importance. It matters to the livelihoods of many workers and it will allow the European economy to bounce back strongly after the crisis. The Bulgarian scheme we approved will help thousands of workers to keep their jobs and undertakings to resume their activities as soon as the circumstances allow it. We work with Member States to ensure that this is done in line with the EU rules." Това огласи Сийка Кацарова-шеф на Българския съюз по балнеология и спа.
