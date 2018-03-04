  
28.02.2018 16:56

Габриел се скри от конференция за фейковете в Брюксел

„Простотии с марка БГ в Брюксел. Еврокомисарката Габриел е пратила писмен отказ да участва в конференцията за корупцията и фалшивите новини пред стотина участници от България. Сред тях и 20-ина журналисти от водещи медии. Вместо това Габриел е организирала вчера работна група за ... фалшивите новини. Поканила е единствено пратеници от медии на Пеевски”, писа във Фейсбук участникът във форума – известният радиожураналист Владимир Танев.


